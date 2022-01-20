Chris Daughtry confirms 25-year-old daughter Hannah Price’s cause of death

Musician Chris Daughtry and his wife on Wednesday shared the cause of their 25-year-old daughter’s sudden death late last year.

Daughtry said that after a full investigation, it was determined that their daughter Hannah Price died by suicide Nov. 12 in Fentress County, Tennessee.

“From a young age, Hannah struggled with mental illness and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers. As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships,” Daughtry said in a statement. “Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track.”

Hannah Price. Daughtry Family

Price was planning to seek further treatment and move closer to the family, the statement said.

The Daughtrys said in the statement that Price had told her family the morning of her death that she was in “fear for her life.”

“She needed help after her current boyfriend allegedly physically abused her and had taken her car,” the statement read. Her family said that they asked local police to conduct a wellness check on Price and that they “determined she was OK” at 12:45 p.m. and “left without incident.”

Her boyfriend found her that afternoon and called 911, the statement said. “She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.”

According to the Daughtrys, an investigation by local authorities determined the cause of death as suicide while under the influence of narcotics and did not find any evidence of foul play.

In their statement, the Daughtrys encouraged anyone struggling with their mental health to seek help.

“Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others,” the statement concluded. “She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her.”

Daughtry’s wife, Deanna, posted a plea for the public Wednesday to Instagram, as well, asking that people “stop jumping to conclusions” about their daughter’s death.

She added that there is “so much more to her story than you are reading.”

“I loved my daughter so much & I am experiencing the deepest emotional pain I have ever felt!” she wrote. “Please stop making it worse for those of us who love her by spreading rumors & saying disgusting things about our family.”

She said “real people” are affected by the rumors.

“Just because my husband has a public job does not mean this is OK to do,” she said.

Chris Daughtry hasn’t posted on Instagram since Price’s death. At the time, he shared that he was “devastated and heartbroken” in a caption alongside a photo of Price.

“We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family,” he said. “Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss.”

Price and her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna’s children from a previous marriage. Chris and Deanna Daughtry are also the parents of 11-year-old twins, Adalynn Rose and Noah James.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.