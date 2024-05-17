Chris Pratt pays tribute to Tony McFarr, his stunt double who died suddenly at 47

Chris Pratt paid tribute to his late stunt double Tony McFarr in a heartfelt message on social media in which Pratt remembered their time on several movie sets together.

McFarr was Pratt’s stunt double on some of the actor’s biggest films, including the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” franchises. McFarr died May 13 at the age of 47.

“Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr,” Pratt wrote. “We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness."

"I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of ‘Guardians 2’) and got several staples in his head came right back to work ready to go again," Pratt recalled. "He was an absolute stud.”

“He was always a gentleman and professional,” Pratt added. “He’ll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter.”

McFarr was a stunt performer in dozens of movies and shows, dating back to the early 2010s. He first doubled for Pratt on the 2015 film “Jurassic World” and followed that up with 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

He also performed Pratt’s stunts in the 2016 drama “Passengers,” which co-starred Jennifer Lawrence. His other stunt credits include “Captain America: Civil War,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and more.

According to McFarr’s mother, the stunt performer died at his home outside of Orlando, Fla. No cause of death has been given.

McFarr started out his career in Hollywood as an actor with roles in the TV series “Burn Notice,” “One Tree Hill,” “Army Wives” and more. His later work as a stuntman included big franchise movies and other studio movies such as doubling for Jon Hamm in the 2018 movie “Tag” and Brendan Fraser in “The Poison Rose” (2019).