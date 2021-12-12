Chris Wallace announces he's leaving Fox News after 18 years

Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News after nearly two decades with the network, he announced on his show Sunday.

Wallace, 74, thanked viewers for joining him every week on "Fox News Sunday," adding that he's enjoyed his time on Fox but that it was his time to step away.

"The fact you’ve chosen to spend this hour with us is something I cherish," Wallace said. "But after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out."

He noted that when he joined the network, he was promised by Fox News executives that they would not interfere with his work and that they have "kept that promise."

Fox News issued a statement regarding the departure, saying it was proud Wallace's work with its "stellar team."

“The legacy of FOX News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named," the network said.

Wallace, son of former "60 Minutes" correspondent Mike Wallace, joined Fox News in 2003 following stints at NBC News and ABC News. He's built a reputation as a tough interviewer, often hitting guests with what some have called interrogation-style sit downs.

During his time at Fox News, Wallace covered five presidential administrations. He's been moderator to debates in both 2016 and 2020, where many have praised his commitment to pressing both candidates with substantive questions.

Despite working for a network known for its conservative opinion hosts, Wallace has often been seen as a journalist who offers substantive examination regardless of party affiliation.

His moderation of a debate last year between then-President Donald Trump and Joe Biden was notable in how often Wallace attempted to reign in Trump's numerous interruptions.

“I think the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions," Wallace told Trump. "I’m appealing to you, sir, to do that."

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.