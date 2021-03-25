Chrissy Teigen says 'goodbye' to Twitter, deletes her account

After more than a decade years, Chrissy Teigen is saying "goodbye" to her Twitter account.

She posted a farewell Wednesday and then deactivated her account, writing that it "no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively and I think that's the right time to call something."

"For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," Teigen wrote. "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not…"

"My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!"

By Wednesday night, Teigen's account had gone dark.

Teigen is no stranger to online trolls, who have targeted her over the years. In recent weeks, she posted several times about the hate she was getting online.

"do u ever feel like everyone hates you? I feel like everyone hates me," she wrote Friday. "I'm not looking for you to tell me you don't, I swear, please don't!!! it is just overwhelming. i keep seeing 'how has she not disabled these comments' across all platforms on anything I say and it sucks."

The same day, she added that she didn't feel she could do "anything well enough or right."

"I dunno. Maybe just a rough patch," she wrote.

Oftentimes, Teigen used her account to share not only food and jokes with her fans, but also heartbreak. Last fall, when she shared with her followers that she had experienced a devastating pregnancy loss, she was hit with online criticism that she was seeking attention.

Later, in a post on Medium, she would tell her critics that she was unbothered by them.

"I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it's something you wouldn't have done. I lived it, I chose to do it," she wrote.