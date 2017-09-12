Christopher Columbus Statue Spray Painted in NYC’s Central Park

The Christopher Columbus monument in New York City's Central Park was vandalized, authorities said Tuesday.

The phrase “Hate will not be tolerated, something is coming" was spray painted in white across the statue, the New York Police Department said. Columbus' hands were painted red, and multiple stickers that said “Save Your Soul” were placed on the statue.

A statue of Christopher Columbus was vandalized in Central Park in New York. NBC News

According to the NYPD, a Central Park Conservancy employee discovered the graffiti at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Last month, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito announced the statue was being reviewed for removal due to Christopher Columbus’s controversial history with indigenous people.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Recent events such as the violent protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, have reignited attention on controversial monuments in American history. Across the nation these statues are being reviewed and taken down.

On Aug. 18, a statue of Roger B. Taney, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott case that upheld slavery, was taken down in Annapolis, Maryland.

Protesters tore down a statue of a Confederate soldier in front of the Durham County Courthouse in North Carolina on Aug. 14.