Chuck Norris was not at pro-Tump rally, viral photo was of 'look-alike,' representative says

After a viral photo claimed to show Chuck Norris at last week's rally of supporters of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., his camp issued a statement on Tuesday saying it wasn't actually the martial arts actor.

Erik Kritzer, a spokesman for the "Walker, Texas Ranger" actor, insisted that his client was thousands of miles away from the U.S. Capitol last week.

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike, although Chuck is much more handsome," Kritzer said in a statement to NBC News. "Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family."

Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection? pic.twitter.com/aIukJpoCmF — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 12, 2021

A photo posted to Twitter on Monday appeared to show a Trump supporter snapping a selfie with Norris during Wednesday's rally to oppose the results of the presidential election.

After the rally, a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Building and tried to stop lawmakers from formally accepting President-elect Joe Biden's victory. At least five people died as a result of the riot.

Norris, 80, is best known for his nine-season run on CBS's "Walker, Texas Ranger," but has appeared in dozens of movies, including the 1972 Bruce Lee film, "The Way of the Dragon."

He was more recently in the big-budget 2012 action movie"The Expendables 2" with Sylvester Stallone, Jet Li and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Norris is among the most well known conservatives in entertainment and twice backed former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee during presidential bids in 2008 and 2016.

And in 2012, he accused then-President Barack Obama of seeking to create a "pro-gay" Boy Scouts.