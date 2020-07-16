Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Former game show host Chuck Woolery, who tweeted Sunday that "Everyone is lying" about COVID-19, including the media, Democrats and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said a day later that his son was diagnosed with the disease.

His Twitter account no longer existed on Thursday.

"The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust," Woolery wrote Sunday night without citing evidence.

"I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it," he added.

His tweet was retweeted by President Donald Trump.

On Monday afternoon, Woolery said his son tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus," Woolery tweeted, adding that he feels for "those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones."

It is unclear which of his sons was diagnosed with the virus. Woolery did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Woolery was the original host of "Wheel of Fortune." He also hosted "Love Connection."

The coronavirus has so far killed more than 138,000 Americans, according to NBC News' tally.