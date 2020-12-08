Chuck Yeager, U.S. Air Force officer who broke speed of sound, dies at 97

“America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever,” his wife said.
Image: US Air Force test pilot Chuck Yeager, who on Octob
US Air Force test pilot Chuck Yeager, stands beside the plane in which he broke the sound barrier, the Bell X-1, nicknamed Glamorous Glennis in honor of his wife, in California, circa March 1949.US Air Force / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images file
By Tim Stelloh

Chuck Yeager, a former U.S. Air Force officer who became the first pilot to break the speed of sound, died Monday. He was 97.

In a brief statement on Twitter, his wife, Victoria, said he died just before 9 p.m. ET.

“An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever,” she said.

Oct. 14, 1947, Yeager became the first test pilot to break the sound barrier as he flew the experimental Bell XS-1 (later X-1) rocket plane over Muroc Dry Lake in California.

NASA has said that Yeager nicknamed the plane "Glamourous Glenis" after his wife.

He became familiar to a younger generation 36 years later when the actor Sam Shepard portrayed him in the movie, "The Right Stuff," based on the Tom Wolfe book. The book and movie centered on the daring test pilots of the space program's early days.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Tim Stelloh

Tim Stelloh is a reporter for NBC News based in California.

The Associated Press contributed.