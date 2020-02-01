Church shooting after funeral in Florida leaves at least 2 dead, including teen boy

One of those killed at Victory City Church in Riviera Beach was a 15-year-old boy.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Minyvonne Burke and Dennis Romero

Four people were shot, two of them fatally, following a funeral Saturday afternoon at a church in Riviera Beach, Florida, police said.

WPTV

The shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. at Victory City Church.

A 15-year-old boy and adult male were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and a juvenile were also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment, Riviera Beach police said in a press release.

The church's senior pastor, Tywuante D. Lupoe, said in a Facebook post that the congregation is mourning the loss of "two young black men to a senseless shooting."

So far, no arrests have been made.

Riviera Beach is about six miles north of Palm Beach.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

Image: Minyvonne BurkeMinyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Image: Dennis RomeroDennis Romero

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.