The City Council last week approved spending $454,000 for increasing staffing and upgrading technology at the emergency response center. It's been plagued for years with staffing and operational problems, which have been spotlighted since Plush's death.

Emergency operators were first alerted to the incident when Plush used his iPhone's voice-activated Siri function to call 911 at 3:14 p.m. ET, Cincinnati police said.

"I'm stuck in my van outside the Seven Hills [unintelligible] parking lot," Plush, who was audibly gasping between words, said in the call.

"The Seven Hills what parking lot?" the dispatcher responded, then asked, "Where are you?"

"Send help. I'm going to die here," Plush said, shortly before he disconnected after nearly three minutes into the call.

Police officers were finally dispatched and then arrived at the scene more than 10 minutes later, but didn't find Plush or anyone in distress.

Police noted that Plush did not directly respond to any of the dispatcher's questions.

At 3:35 p.m., the teen made a second call to 911. He was able to give the make and model of the vehicle — a 2004 Honda Odyssey — that he was in. He also left a heartbreaking message:

"I probably don't have much time left, so tell my mom that I love her if I die."

Again, a sheriff's deputy went to the scene, but didn't report seeing anything wrong. Plush was found shortly after 8 p.m. by his father, Ron Plush, who discovered his son trapped and unresponsive between the third-row bench seat and the van's back door. First responders were unable to revive Plush.