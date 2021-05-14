City of Columbus, Ohio, and Andre Hill's family agree to $10 million settlement over his death

The City of Columbus, Ohio, reached a $10 million settlement with the family of Andre Hill, a Black man who was fatally shot by a now-former police officer as he walked out of the garage of a home, officials announced Friday.

The settlement, the highest such amount ever paid by the city, will move to the Columbus City Council for a vote on Monday.

"We understand that because of this former officer's actions, the Hill family will never be whole," City Attorney Zach Klein said in a statement. "No amount of money will ever bring Andre Hill back to his family, but we believe this is an important and necessary step in the right direction."

In addition to the settlement, he said that a gymnasium at the Brentnell Community Center will be renamed after Hill.

Hill, 47, was fatally shot Dec. 22 by former Officer Adam Coy after Coy and a second officer responded to a call that a person in a vehicle kept turning the engine on and off.

Neither officer turned their body cameras on until immediately after the shooting. However, an automatic "look back" function captured the shooting without audio.

In the footage, Coy is seen using his flashlight as he and the other officer walked up the driveway of a home where Hill was a guest. Hill exited the garage holding a cellphone in his hand and began walking toward the officers when he was shot four times by Coy.

Coy was fired from the Columbus Division of Police in December and indicted in connection to Hill's death. He pleaded not guilty to charges of murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault and reckless homicide.

In February, a judge reduced his $3 million bond to $1 million.

Coy's attorney had previously said his client believed Hill had a gun but no weapon was found at the scene.

Attorneys representing Hill's family thanked the City of Columbus and its leaders for renaming the gymnasium and "for doing the right thing by agreeing to a financial resolution with the family."

"Now all those involved can begin to heal," the attorneys said in a statement.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.