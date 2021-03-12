City of Minneapolis reaches $27M settlement with George Floyd's family

MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis has reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family just weeks before the trial is scheduled to begin for the former officer charged with murder in his death.

The City Council unanimously approved the settlement Friday.

The City Council added the matter to its agenda for closed session Friday morning.

Floyd's family filed a federal lawsuit in July against the city and the four officers involved in the arrest that led to his death. The lawsuit alleged the officers violated Floyd's rights when they restrained him and it took issue with neck restraints and police policies and training, among other things. It sought compensatory and special damages in an amount to be determined by a jury.

Benjamin Crump and other attorneys representing Floyd's family members are scheduled to hold a news conference Friday afternoon.

Asked whether he would make an announcement about a settlement, Crump said, "all things are possible."

"The city needs to exhibit responsible leadership in the face of the horrific tragedy that really was a watershed moment for America," Crump said in an interview Friday.

Increased security measures are taken at the Hennepin County Government Center and surround area ahead of the trial of former police Derek Chauvin. Nicholas Pfosi / Reuters

The first former officer set to stand trial, Derek Chauvin, was recorded kneeling on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes on May 25, while a handcuffed Floyd repeatedly said, "I can't breathe" and called out for his mother.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, as well as third-degree murder. Jury selection is underway in his trial. Six of 12 jurors have been seated as of Friday morning.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who is overseeing the trial, on Thursday granted prosecutors' request to reinstate a third-degree murder charge. He had rejected the charge last fall on the grounds it was not warranted by the circumstances of Floyd's death. But an appellate court ruling last month in an unrelated case established new grounds.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ordered Cahill to reconsider whether to add the third-degree murder charge a week ago. Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, appealed that ruling, but the state Supreme Court said this week it would not intervene.

The three other officers involved — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. They are expected to go to trial in August. All four officers were fired the day after Floyd's death.