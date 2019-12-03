City of Newark sues New York City, claims NYC is "coercing" homeless to move to New Jersey

The city of Newark, New Jersey, filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against New York City and Mayor Bill de Blasio over their program that relocates homeless people west over the Hudson River.
New Jersey's largest city claimed New York's "Special One-Time Assistance" (SOTA) program — which pays for a year's rent up front for participants — is so poorly run that homeless people are coerced into moving into Newark and forced to live in "Illegal and/or uninhabitable housing."
"Defendants, however, failed to inspect, or failed to adequately inspect, the apartments where defendants are coercing SOTA recipients to move into," according to the civil action filed in Newark federal court.
"Defendants failed to provide a system to adequately hold participating landlords and real estate brokers accountable for illegal and/or uninhabitable housing."
Newark is asking for a temporary restraining order and then a permanent injunction against New York City from "further implementation of the SOTA program in Newark," the civil action said.
A representative for the defendants, the city of New York, de Blasio and NYC Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.
In a separate legal filing asking for the preliminary injunction, Newark said homeless New Yorkers were being pressured with an "offer they can't refuse."
The Newark brief, penned by Corporation Counsel Kenyatta Stewart and Assistant Corporation Counsel Gray Lipshutz, included a footnote citation explaining that the commonly used phrase comes from 1972 cinema classic "The Godfather."
"Vito Corleone remarks that he will make uncooperative studios head Jack Woltz, 'An offer he can't refuse,'" the Newark lawyers explained in the footnote.
"This initially appears innocent enough, as the viewer may believe this refers to a deal Woltz simply can't pass up, something so good that Woltz will just have to say yes. Within a few scenes, the viewer learns the truth, that the 'offer' was no offer at all, it was really a command."