Cleveland Browns' Malik McDowell arrested on charge of public exposure in Florida

Cleveland Browns' defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested Monday after allegedly exposing himself in public and resisting deputies who responded to a call about the matter.

McDowell, 25, is being held on charges of public exposure, resisting arrest with violence and aggravated battery of an officer, according to Broward County inmate records. He was in custody pending a hearing as of Tuesday afternoon, with no attorney information immediately available.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Broward County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a naked man by a school when McDowell allegedly charged a deputy. A public records request for the arrest report from NBC News is pending and the sheriff's office did not offer additional details Tuesday.

The Browns said in a statement that it was aware of the incident and was "in the process of gathering more information."

"We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved," the team said. "We will have no further comment at this time."

McDowell has had multiple arrests since he was picked up in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, according to NBC Sports.

In once incident, he was suspended for two games following a February 2019 arrest where he was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting arrest and assault.

TMZ released video of the incident, in which McDowell fights with Michigan police officers who pulled him over in front of a gas station. McDowell refused orders before eventually being hit with a stun gun and arrested.

He pleaded guilty to the incident and was sentenced to jail time. McDowell was signed to the Browns after his release and told the Associated Press he was appreciative for the team for taking a chance on him.

"I told them how much I wanted it and how much I wouldn't let them down giving me this opportunity even though I had chance after chance," he said last year. "And this being my last chance and everything, you all giving me this opportunity, I won't make you look bad."