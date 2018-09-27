Cleveland man arrested after he confesses to 20-year-old murder

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An Ohio man was arrested after he called police, told them he killed a woman two decades ago and eventually helped lead them to her body.

Michael Thompson, 64, is facing a charge of aggravated murder, according to Cleveland Police. He was arrested Thursday and will eventually be booked at the Cuyahoga County Sherriff’s Department.

The suspect called police to his house on Aug. 20 and told them that he "he had killed a female who was a prostitute approximately 20 years ago," police said in a statement.

Information Thomson gave investigators at his house and in questioning since led them on Sept. 24 to a body buried in the southern part of the city near a small park.

The body has not been identified, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.