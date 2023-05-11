Ohio EMT last seen going to car 4 days ago is thought to be in danger, police say

Police in Cleveland, Ohio, are looking for an emergency medical technician who authorities say went out to get something from her car Saturday evening and hasn’t been seen since.

Lachelle Jordan, 30, was reported missing by family members Sunday, Cleveland police said.

A $5,000 reward for information was announced Wednesday by Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County, which said Jordan disappeared after going to her car parked on Fairpoint Avenue at 6 p.m.

Lachelle Jordan. Cleveland Police via Facebook

Jordan is a Cleveland EMT and a mother of two, NBC affiliate WKYC of Cleveland has reported.

In a notice asking for information, police said Jordan was endangered.

She was last seen wearing an East Cleveland Fire Department sweatshirt, green and white tie-dyed pants and rainbow Croc shoes, police said.