March 20, 2019, 4:02 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A Cleveland police sergeant, already facing prostitution charges, is now accused of using a police database to find out information about women and city computers to message thousands more while on the clock, according to court documents.

Michael Rybarczyk, 58, was arrested by his own colleagues and charged with three counts of unauthorized use of property, according to an indictment filed in Cuyahoga County Monday.

Rybarczyk "accessed the law enforcement automated database system (LEADS) without the express or implied consent of system management" to view personal information and pictures of two women while employed with the police department, the indictment said.

The "information was not part of any official law enforcement investigation or inquiry," the indictment said.

Rybarczyk also used Cleveland computers to send "non-work related" social media messages to 2,300 women while on-duty between June of 2018 to January of 2019, the indictment said.

The charges stem from an investigation by police and prosecutors that began after Rybarczyk was charged in February with 11 counts of soliciting prostitutes, according to a statement from Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams.

The women Rybarczyk solicited were between the ages of 18 and 28, according to a criminal complaint.

The 29-year Cleveland Police Department veteran was first put on restrictive duty, while the prostitution charges were under investigation, but Williams announced Rybarczyk was suspended without pay in the wake of the unauthorized use of property charges, which are felonies.

Rybarczyk has pleaded not guilty to the prostitution charges, according to court documents. He is set to be arraigned on the unauthorized use of property charges on April 1. No lawyer is listed for Rybarczyk in either case.