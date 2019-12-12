Clinton Portis among former NFL players accused of fraud against league's health care program

Ten former NFL players, including former Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis, are accused of defrauding a league health care program by submitting fake invoices for medical care and equipment, including a hyperbaric chamber, which they never actually purchased, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
The retired players got $3.4 million in reimbursements in 2017 and 2018 from a fund that reimburses former NFL performers for out-of-pocket health care expenses, prosecutors said.
The 38-year-old Portis was the best known former player among those charged by the Justice Department. Portis played nine seasons in the NFL, from 2002 through 2010, and rushed for more than 1,000 yards in six of those years.
Former New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chief wide receiver Joe Horn and one-time Washington cornerback Carlos Rogers also face charges.
