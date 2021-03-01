'Close call with death': Lady Gaga's dog walker thanks supporters after shooting

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer, who was shot while walking the pop star’s three French bulldogs last week, broke his silence on social media Monday, describing the violent encounter as a “very close call with death.”

“4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own,” Fischer wrote in an Instagram post, referring to the dog who was recovered from the scene.

“I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself,” he said.

Photos showed Fischer lying in his hospital bed, including a snapshot which appeared to show a white bandage over a shoulder wound.

Fischer was shot and robbed Wednesday evening while he was walking the dogs in Los Angeles, police said. A woman who was not publicly identified by authorities turned in the pop star’s stolen dogs to LAPD Friday after Lady Gaga offered $500,000 for their immediate return.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. Authorities did not specify whether the dogs were targeted or it was a crime of opportunity.

Fischer’s family said Friday that their son was “receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery.”

Fischer said he was grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world.

“I am still in recovery from a very close call with death,” Fischer said. “The gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support!”

“First responders and health care workers: you literally saved my life and helped me take newborn walks, I can’t thank you enough,” Fischer said.

And on the unending support from the Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist herself, Fischer said, “You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.”

Fischer said that he faced long road to recovery but that he looked forward to the future — and the moment he is reunited with his beloved canine friends.

“A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav,” he said.