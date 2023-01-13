Clouded leopard goes missing: Dallas Zoo grapples with ‘a serious situation’

A search is underway for a clouded leopard that escaped from its habitat at the Dallas Zoo Friday morning, officials said.

“The Zoo is closed today due to a serious situation,” officials tweeted, adding staff and Dallas police were working to find the animal.

The zoo said that it is under a “Code Blue,” meaning a non-dangerous animal is out of its habitat.

"One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time," zoo officials said in another tweet.

The clouded leopard, named Nova, at the Dallas Zoo in September 2021. Dallas Zoo via Facebook

The clouded leopard, named Nova, came to the zoo in 2021 with its sister Luna, NBC Dallas Fort-Worth reported. Nova likely escaped through a tear in the mesh enclosure that it shares with Luna.

Officials believe the clouded leopard is likely on the zoo premises.

“Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding. We will share updates and more information as soon as we can," the zoo said. “Our focus right now is on locating the animal."

According to map of the zoo, the clouded leopard lives near where the primates are housed.

Harrison Edell, the vice president for animal care at the Dallas Zoo, said clouded leopards weigh about 30 pounds and pose no danger to people, NBC Dallas Fort-Worth reported. Edell said it's likely the leopard is in a tree, hunting squirrels and birds.

"Our focus right now is on locating the animal," the zoo tweeted.