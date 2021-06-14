CNN's Christiane Amanpour reveals she has ovarian cancer

Veteran CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour told viewers Monday that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"I've had successful major surgery to remove it, and I'm now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I'm confident," she said. "I'm also fortunate to have health insurance through work and incredible doctors who are treating me."

Some personal news from me: pic.twitter.com/D5noRnfXfA — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 14, 2021

Amanpour, 63, made her announcement from her home studio in London, returning to the airwaves after a four-week hiatus that she described as a "bit of a roller coaster" during which she received her diagnosis.

She said she was sharing her news "in the interest of transparency, but in truth, really, mostly, as a shoutout to early diagnosis."

She urged women to get regular screenings, listen to their bodies and "ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished."

The longtime, award-winning journalist hosts CNN's flagship global affairs program. Amanpour, the network's chief international anchor, has spent decades reporting from conflict-ridden hot spots and on humanitarian crises across the globe.