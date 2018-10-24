Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Elisha Fieldstadt and Jonathan Dienst

The Time Warner Center in New York, which houses CNN's office, was evacuated Wednesday after a package arrived that was similar to suspicious packages, possibly containing explosive devices, found near the New York home of Bill and Hillary Clinton and another sent to former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C., law enforcement officials said.

The package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who doesn't work for CNN but is a senior national security and intelligence analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

The envelope that contained a possible device sent to CNN. Former CIA Director John Brennan's name is misspelled. NBC News

"They appear to be, based on the information I’m getting, black powder types of devices," former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton said on MSNBC.

The New York Police Department urged people to avoid Columbus Circle, where the Time Warner Center is located. New Yorkers also received an emergency alert on their phones urging the entire block to shelter in place immediately.

CNN President Jeff Zucker said the building was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution." He said CNN's other bureaus have been checked and found to be safe, but extra security was being set up at Atlanta's CNN Center, which is open to the public.

"As you communicate via social media, out of an abundance of caution, please refrain from sharing any images or geo tags that would reveal your location," Zucker said. "We have no particular reason to be concerned, but just think it would be the most cautious approach."

Police stand outside the Time Warner Center after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN headquarters in New York on Oct. 24, 2018. Kevin Coombs / Reuters

Jim Sciutto, a CNN correspondent, tweeted that the bomb squad responded. "We’re told of explosive device received," he wrote. Sciutto and Poppy Harlow were on air at approximately 10:09 a.m. when a fire alarm went off. The two continued to report from their cellphones in the midst of the evacuation.

Sciutto reported that police had delivered a containment vessel used to transport explosive materials, and posted video of it being transported on W. 57th street, a block away from the CBS Broadcast Center.

"What’s going on now in all those locations is the idea of how to get those devices into the bomb trucks and then we move them on into an area where they can either be exploded or analyzed to determine, were they capable of explosion and if so, what was the detonation going to be. Was it a timer? Was it some type of handling of the device?," Bratton said.

Zucker said CBS News, whose offices are less than three blocks from CNN, had offered assistance to those evacuated.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked CNN and Brennan, revoking his security clearance in July, and calling him "the worst CIA Director in our country’s history." The White House condemned the "attempted attacks."

"We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice," Vice President Mike Pence wrote in a tweet.

"As someone whose family has directly been the victim of these mail threats I condemn whoever did this regardless of party or ideology. This crap has to stop and I hope they end up in jail for a long time," Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

The package sent to Hillary Clinton was addressed to the former presidential candidate and discovered Tuesday near the Clintons' home in Chappaqua, New York, a suburb of New York City. A second was addressed to Obama and intercepted in Washington, D.C., the FBI and Secret Service said in a statement.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them," the statement said.

This comes days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox of George Soros' home in New York, which is about 10 miles away from the Clinton's home.

The packages sent to Clinton, Obama and Soros, which appeared to contain working explosives, were in manila packages that included stamps and signatures on them with a return address belonging to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla, according to three senior law enforcement officials. Wasserman Schultz is not suspected of sending the devices.