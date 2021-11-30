CNN suspends Chris Cuomo after probe shows he advised ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo

CNN suspended host Chris Cuomo on Tuesday after an investigation by New York State's attorney general showed that he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, push back against sexual misconduct allegations.

The investigation by the state's attorney general, Letitia James, raised "serious questions" about Chris Cuomo's conduct, the network said in a statement.

"When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly," the statement said. "But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

Facing the possibility of impeachment, Andrew Cuomo resigned in August. He has denied wrongdoing.

Chris Cuomo has previously said that helping his brother was a family matter and that it was appropriate because he was not directly reporting on Albany at the time.

The documents released Monday revealed that Chris Cuomo offered to help the former governor find out how many women would be accusing him of sexual harassment.