Co-owner of Kansas water park where boy, 10, was killed is arrested

The co-owner of the waterpark where 10-year-old Caleb Schwab was decapitated in 2016 was arrested and held without bond Monday in Texas pending his return to Kansas to face charges in connection with the boy's death.

The man, Jeffrey Wayne Henry, 62, co-owner of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, was arrested in Cameron County, Texas, on a federal warrant that was issued after the company's Kansas City, Kansas, park and its former director of operations, Tyler Austin Miles, were indicted last week in Kansas state court in the death of Caleb, the son of Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab.

Caleb Schwab died on the Verruckt waterslide at Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas, in August 2016. Schwab family via KSHB-TV

Schlitterbahn's headquarters is in New Braunfels, Texas.

Cameron County Jail records listed one count of murder among the charges against Henry, with no indication of what degree, along with 12 counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated endangerment of a child. Thirteen other people, including four children, were injured in the incident in August 2016.

No attorney for Henry is listed in the jail records.

A grand jury indictment handed up against Miles and Schlitterbahn last week in Wyandotte County, Kansas, alleges that Henry designed the ride Caleb was killed on. The ride, the Verrückt — which means "crazy" in German — dropped customers almost 169 feet at 65 mph; its marketing materials included the slogan "R U Insane?"

The ride has since been closed.