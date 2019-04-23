Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 23, 2019, 12:25 PM UTC By Ben Kesslen

A woman caught on camera throwing seven puppies in a dumpster in Coachella, California was arrested Monday on charges of animal cruelty.

Deborah Sue Culwell, 54, was charged on with seven counts of felony animal cruelty after allegedly dumping the puppies into a dumpster near an auto parts store in 90-degree weather on Thursday. In the now viral video, she is seen getting out of a white Jeep, throwing out the puppies who were in a sealed plastic bag into the trash, and quickly driving away, authorities said.

Deborah Sue Culwell was arrested after allegedly throwing newborn puppies into a dumpster in an act caught on camera. KNBC

An employee of the store called animal services after a passerby discovered the puppies, according to Riverside County Animal Services. They said the puppies were about three days old and are believed to be terrier mixes. They are so small that they still need to be bottle-fed.

“There is no excuse for dumping puppies,” Riverside County Animal Services Commander Chris Mayer said in a statement. “Especially in today’s age when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners.

"This was a shameful act,” he added.