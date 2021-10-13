Coachella, Stagecoach festivals reverse course, won't require proof of vaccination

The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in California will not require proof of Covid vaccination but will accept a negative Covid test, a reversal of an earlier policy that mandated attendees and staff be vaccinated.

"After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Stagecoach that allows for negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination," said a statement posted on both festivals' websites and Instagram stories.

The health and safety guideline portions of the websites said face coverings are recommended, not specifically to prevent Covid transmission, but "to protect against desert dust."

Previously, Goldenvoice, which organizes both events, announced that proof of vaccination was the only way people would be able to attend its events.

In a question and answer portion of the earlier announcement, the company urged people with no intention of getting vaccinated to "reconsider your choice because this is a matter of public health," adding "we won’t get to have nice things like normal concerts without masks unless everyone gets vaccinated."

Goldenvoice added that those who forget their proof of vaccination wouldn't be admitted.

The policy was still posted Wednesday, saying it had gone into effect on Oct. 1.

Coachella is scheduled for April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022. Stagecoach follows on April 29-May 1.

Neither festival was held in 2020 or 2021. Coachella 2022 has long been sold out.