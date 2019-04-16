Breaking News Emails
GREENBELT, Md. — A Coast Guard officer accused of stockpiling guns and compiling a hit list of prominent Democrats and network TV journalists is seeking his release from federal custody since prosecutors haven't charged him with any terrorism-related offenses.
Christopher Hasson has remained in custody since his Feb. 15 arrest and subsequent indictment in Maryland on firearms and drug charges. His attorney Liz Oyer wrote in a Monday letter that prosecutors recently informed the court they don't expect to seek any additional charges.
In a court filing, prosecutors called Hasson a "domestic terrorist" and said he "intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country."
In February, a magistrate judge ordered Hasson detained but said he was willing to revisit his decision if prosecutors didn't bring more serious charges.