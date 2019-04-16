Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 16, 2019, 3:57 PM GMT / Source: Associated Press By Associated Press

GREENBELT, Md. — A Coast Guard officer accused of stockpiling guns and compiling a hit list of prominent Democrats and network TV journalists is seeking his release from federal custody since prosecutors haven't charged him with any terrorism-related offenses.

Christopher Hasson has remained in custody since his Feb. 15 arrest and subsequent indictment in Maryland on firearms and drug charges. His attorney Liz Oyer wrote in a Monday letter that prosecutors recently informed the court they don't expect to seek any additional charges.

In a court filing, prosecutors called Hasson a "domestic terrorist" and said he "intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country."

In February, a magistrate judge ordered Hasson detained but said he was willing to revisit his decision if prosecutors didn't bring more serious charges.