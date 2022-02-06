Coast Guard rescue operation underway after Lake Erie ice breaks

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to rescue 20 people who were stranded on Lake Erie Sunday.

A sheet of ice broke off while a group were snowmobiling on the Lake near Catawba Island, the Guard's Great Lakes account said in a tweet. An airboat and helicopter were deployed in the effort.

A private citizen has also offered to assist with their own airboat.

Catawba Island is a township located in north Ohio along Lake Erie and just south of the Canadian border.

This is a developing story check back for more details.