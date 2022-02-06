IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Coast Guard rescue operation underway after Lake Erie ice breaks

An ice sheet broke off near Catawba Island, leaving 20 people stranded while snowmobiling on the frozen surface.
By Doha Madani

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to rescue 20 people who were stranded on Lake Erie Sunday.

A sheet of ice broke off while a group were snowmobiling on the Lake near Catawba Island, the Guard's Great Lakes account said in a tweet. An airboat and helicopter were deployed in the effort.

A private citizen has also offered to assist with their own airboat.

Catawba Island is a township located in north Ohio along Lake Erie and just south of the Canadian border.

This is a developing story check back for more details.

Doha Madani

Doha Madani is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. Pronouns: she/her.