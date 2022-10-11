Coast Guard rescues boaters found ‘fending off sharks’

The Coast Guard on Sunday rescued three boaters from the water off Louisiana’s coast, and two of them were “fending off sharks” when rescuers arrived, officials said.

The trio were on a fishing trip, but their 24-foot boat sank around 10 a.m. Saturday and a family member reported them overdue that evening, the Coast Guard said in a statement Monday.

When a helicopter and a 45-foot Coast Guard boat found them in the water the boat crew “witnessed two of the boaters fending off sharks, along with injuries to both boater’s hands,” the Coast Guard said.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescues three boaters Sunday, approximately 25 miles offshore from Empire, La., on Oct. 9, 2022. U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi

The three were pulled from the water around 25 miles offshore of Empire, Louisiana, which is south of New Orleans.

Rescuers used boat and helicopter, and the boaters were flown to a hospital in New Orleans, where they were stable, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard credited the family member who reported them overdue, and the fact the boaters were all wearing life jackets, with helping to lead to the successful rescue.