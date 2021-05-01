Coast Guard rescues five fishermen from burning boat near Cape Cod

Crews rescued five fishermen from a burning vessel about 85 miles east of Cape Cod on Friday, the Coast Guard said.
Watchstanders received an emergency notification from a device inside a 100-foot trawler Nobska around 5 p.m. ET Friday. Rescue crews from the Coast Guard Air Station in Cape Cod responded to the call.
"When they arrived on scene the bow and wheelhouse of the vessel were engulfed in flames and all five Nobska crew members were on the stern," the Coast Guard said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear what caused the vessel to catch fire.
The air crew directed the fishermen into the water, where they were safely hoisted aboard a rescue helicopter and taken back to shore, according to the Coast Guard.
No one was injured.