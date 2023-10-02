Coast Guard searches for missing person after possible shark attack in California

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing person who was reportedly attacked by a shark in northern California Sunday morning, officials said.

The Marin County Fire Department was notified of a person with a possible shark bite at around 10 a.m.

The person was last seen in Wildcat Beach at Point Reyes National Seashore before they went missing.

Point Reyes National Seashore is a coastline in Marin County with around 80 miles of shoreline, including dozens of miles of beach, according to the National Park Service website.

On Sunday, members of the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Park Service and Marin County and Stinson Beach fire departments were on scene assisting with the search. The search party included two helicopters, per the National Park Service.

The search effort was ongoing as of 1 a.m. P.T., U.S. Coast Guard District Eleven Petty officer Hunter Schnabel told NBC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.