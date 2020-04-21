Coast Guard searching for 4 adults, 3 children after mayday call from Texas bayou

The mayday radio transmission came Monday night from a boater who said his 27-foot recreational boat was taking on water. After that, radio communications were lost.

By Janelle Griffith

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for seven boaters, three of them children, in a Texas bayou after receiving a distress call Monday night.

The mayday radio transmission came across at 9:40 p.m. from a boater who said his 27-foot recreational boat was taking on water in Cedar Bayou near Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The caller said four adults and three children were on board, according to the Coast Guard.

After the initial report, radio communications were lost.

