By Janelle Griffith
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for seven boaters, three of them children, in a Texas bayou after receiving a distress call Monday night.
The mayday radio transmission came across at 9:40 p.m. from a boater who said his 27-foot recreational boat was taking on water in Cedar Bayou near Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
The caller said four adults and three children were on board, according to the Coast Guard.
After the initial report, radio communications were lost.