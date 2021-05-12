Coast Guard searching Texas beach for missing 7-year-old

Authorities are searching for a 7-year-old boy who disappeared on a Texas beach Tuesday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard was alerted just after 8 p.m. CT that the child vanished while visiting the beach in Galveston with family, according to a release. He was last seen wearing black shorts.

Crews looked for the boy by boat and helicopter, the Coast Guard said in the release. The Galveston Police Department and Galveston Island Beach Patrol assisted in the search.

KPRC, the NBC affiliate in Houston, reported the child got caught in a rip current near the Galveston Seawall on 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. The Coast Guard has not confirmed that detail.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.