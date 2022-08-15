‘CODA’ actor Troy Kotsur’s Jeep stolen with his Oscar inside, Arizona police say

“CODA” actor Troy Kotsur's Jeep, with his Oscar inside, was stolen over the weekend while he was visiting his hometown of Mesa, Arizona, police said.

The Mesa Police Department said in a statement that Kotsur's Jeep was stolen Saturday and recovered later that night.

"Once Mr. Kotsur notified the department of the theft, officers began their investigation and through investigative techniques, they located the vehicle with two juvenile male suspects inside," police said.

The juveniles admitted to stealing the Jeep and were charged with theft of means of transportation. They have not been identified because of their ages.

The vehicle was returned with everything inside, police said.

Kotsur, 54, became the first deaf man to win an Oscar when he took home best supporting actor honors in March for his role in "CODA."

The actor tweeted that "A little kid stole my Jeep while I have Oscar award in my Jeep. The city of Mesa, Az found my Jeep and Oscar award too! Thanks!” TODAY reported. The tweet has since been deleted.

He was in Mesa to be honored for his historic win.

In "CODA," Kotsur plays a deaf fisherman whose daughter aspires to be a musician.

Marlee Matlin, who plays Kotsur's wife in "CODA," was the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award when she won best actress for her role in the 1986 film “Children of a Lesser God.”

"CODA," which is nearly half in American Sign Language, also won the Academy Award for best picture.