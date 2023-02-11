Cody Longo, known for ‘Days of Our Lives,’ dead at 34

Actor Cody Longo, who is most known for portraying Nicholas Alamain in "Days of Our Lives," is dead at 34, his longtime friend and agent, Alex Gittelson, confirmed.

"He died in his sleep at his home in Austin, TX, and was found Wednesday morning," Gittelson said in a written statement. "The cause is believed to have been alcohol-related."

Longo is survived by his wife, Stephanie Longo, his 7-year-old daughter and his two sons, ages 5 and 1.

“Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and husband. We will always and forever miss you and love you," Stephanie said in a statement shared by Gittelson.

Gittelson, who started representing Longo in 2014, had been friends with the actor for almost 15 years.

“Cody was a dear friend, going back many years, before he became a client," Gittelson said. "He had taken a few years off from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year."

"Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed," he added.

Longo is also known for playing main character Eddie Duran in MTV's "Hollywood Heights," as well as having recurring roles on ABC's "Nashville," "Secrets and Lies" and "The Catch." He also starred opposite Adrien Brody and Colin Hanks in the movie "High School" in 2010.

Longo was also "an extremely talented singer, songwriter, musician and music producer," Gittelson said.