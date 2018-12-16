Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

Colin Kroll, the co-founder of HQ Trivia and Vine, was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on Sunday.

Police responded to a 911 call for a welfare check at the Spring Street apartment on Sunday, a New York Police Department Spokesman told NBC News. Kroll was 34, police said.

Police found Kroll unconscious and unresponsive in a bedroom of the apartment, the spokesman said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A drug overdose is the suspected cause of death, police said, but an investigation is underway.

Kroll was named the chief executive of HQ Trivia, a phone-based trivia platform, in September. Prior to that he worked at Twitter.