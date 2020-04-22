College admissions scandal: Ex-UCLA coach to plead guilty to taking $200,000 for fake recruits

Federal prosecutors plan to recommend one year of supervised release in the bribery scandal.
Image: FILE PHOTO: Jorge Salcedo arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston
Jorge Salcedo, the former men's soccer head coach at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts on March 25, 2019.Brian Snyder / Reuters

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Dennis Romero

Former UCLA men's soccer coach Jorge Salcedo agreed to plead guilty for his role in the college admissions scandal, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston said Tuesday.

Dozens have been charged in the scheme in which William “Rick” Singer is accused of taking cash from prominent parents in order to get their students admitted to schools such as UCLA, Stanford, and the University of Southern California. Actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among the parents who have been named by prosecutors who paid to have their children’s scores boosted or to have them fraudulently admitted as student-athletes,

Related

News

NewsParent in college admission scam leaving prison early because of coronavirus

Federal prosecutors said Salcedo worked with Singer and former women's soccer coach Ali Khosroshahin to get the daughter of California real estate investor Bruce Isackson into UCLA as a women’s soccer recruit.

"For his part in the deal, Salcedo received $100,000 of the $250,000 that the Isacksons paid Singer," prosecutors said in a statement.

Judge in Lori Loughlin case calls coercion allegation ‘serious and disturbing’

April 18, 202000:33

A similar deal was made in 2018 when Salcedo agreed to recruit the son of Xiaoning Sui, to his men's team, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Salcedo was paid another $100,000, prosecutors said. Singer got $400,000 from her, they said.

Singer, Khosroshahin, Isackson and his wife, Davina, and Sui have all pleaded guilty.

Last year, after prosecutors revealed their case, UCLA placed Salcedo on leave, and he soon resigned.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston said Salcedo would plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering. Prosecutors will recommend one year of supervised release, a fine and forfeiture of that $200,000 in bribe money.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 to Singer to get daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose into the University of Southern California via its crew team, though neither were rowers.

She and husband Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded not guilty and have asked that the case against them be dismissed.

Huffman last year served 11 days of a 14-day sentence for paying $15,000 Singer to cheat on daughter Sophia Grace Macy's SAT in 2017.

Image: Dennis RomeroDennis Romero

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.