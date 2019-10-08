Breaking News Emails
Lori Loughlin should have to spend more than two weeks behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal, the case's supervising prosecutor said.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling of the District of Massachusetts told Boston's ABC affiliate WCVB that he will want the "Full House" actress to get a tougher punishment than the 14-day sentence handed down to "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman last month.
“I don’t think I’d be giving away any state secrets by saying we would probably ask for a higher sentence for her than we did for Felicity Huffman,” Lelling told the Boston station Sunday. Huffman paid for someone to proctor and correct her daughter's SAT, significantly boosting the girl's score.
Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to help their daughters get into the University of Southern California. They gained special athletics admissions for the girls by passing them off as rowers.
More than 50 parents and associates of the college admissions scheme's ringleader, Rick Singer, have been implicated in the FBI-led probe dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues."
Loughlin has pleaded not guilty to money laundering and conspiracy charges and remains free on $1 million bail. Her Southern California-based attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.