Assistant coaches at top college basketball programs took cash bribes to deliver star athletes to an adviser or agent, federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York stated that charges of fraud, bribery and corruption in college basketball would be formally announced later Tuesday.

From left, Tony Bland, Emanuel Richardson, Lamont Evans and Chuck Person. AP; Getty Images

The charges were filed against 10 people, including four NCAA basketball coaches in addition to managers, financial advisers, and representatives of a major international sportswear company, according to the release.

Lamont Evans, associate head coach for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Chuck Person, associate head coach for the Auburn University Tigers, Emanuel “Book” Richardson, assistant coach for the Arizona Wildcats, and Anthony "Tony" Bland, assistant head coach of the University of Southern California Trojans, were all named in the complaint.

Arrests were made by the FBI across the country overnight, a senior law enforcement official tells NBC News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.