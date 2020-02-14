College football player seen body slamming Ohio officer in dashcam footage

Video appears to show an Eastern Kentucky University football player pick up and slam an Ohio police officer to the ground.
Michael Harris, 19, is facing multiple charges, including disorderly conduct and felony assault of a police officer, after the incident in Grove City, Ohio, on Monday, according to a police report.
An engineering and logistics business called police about an aggressive man who did not work there entering their building, reporting that he wouldn't leave and he was not "all there," the report said. Officers responding to the call confronted Harris in the parking lot outside the business and described him as agitated and unable to stand still.
Harris was talking excessively and gave the officers multiple stories as to what he was doing, including that he was waiting to talk to someone and that he needed gas money, according to the police report.
His behavior led the officer to believe he was under the influence of some sort of drug, though Harris denied it.
One of the cops decided to try and handcuff Harris as he "continuing to behave in an erratic and increasingly aggressive, possibly assaultive manner," the police report said.
The Eastern Kentucky linebacker is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weights 240 pounds, according to his university profile. Harris announced he was transferring from Auburn University in December.
Harris allegedly resisted arrest, stated he wasn't going to jail, and grabbed Grove City Officer Brent Hall by the waist. He allegedly lifted Hall up above his shoulder and "fell" to the ground but would not let the officer go.
Two other officers were eventually able to help get Harris in handcuffs and searched him before placing him in a police car.
"Once in the backseat of the cruiser, Harris continued to fight with officers, kicking Ptl. Hall several times," the police report said.
Harris was in possession of "several unlabeled pills" and a digital scale, according to the police report.
Officers took Harris to the hospital, where he was sedated and later released. They were unable to interview Harris and it is unclear why he was in the Grove City area, about 200 miles north of Easter Kentucky University.
Court records show Harris entered a plea of not guilty for charges of resisting arrest, obstruction, and disorderly conduct.
Harris has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 20 regarding a felony assault charge. A public defender for Harris did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.