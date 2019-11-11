College gymnast dies following training accident in Connecticut

A college gymnast died Sunday, two days after she sustained a serious injury during gymnastics training at Southern Connecticut State University.
Melanie Coleman, 20, of Milford, was practicing on the bars when she suffered a spinal cord injury, according to the Connecticut Post. She died at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Southern Connecticut State University, where Coleman was a junior nursing student, confirmed her death in a statement Sunday.
“Her coaches and professors describe Melanie as a special young woman, who excelled both in the classroom and in the gym,” University President Joe Bertolino said.” “Our deepest sympathies are extended to her family and friends on this tragic loss.”
Bertolino said free and confidential counseling services would be available at the university by appointment.
Coleman was a former All State gymnast at Jonathan Law High School in Milford.
"This has been devastating to her coaches and teammates and we hope to support them in this very difficult time," said Jay Moran, Southern Connecticut State University's director of athletics. "Melanie was a very bright student, an excellent athlete and involved member of the Southern Connecticut community. The entire Southern athletics family is greatly saddened by her loss."