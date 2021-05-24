College soccer player dies in apparent drowning at Ohio state park

A college soccer player died at an Ohio state park in what authorities described as an apparent drowning, officials said Sunday.

Search crews found the body of Ally Sidloski, 21, shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday at East Fork State Park, east of Cincinnati, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

Sidloski, who had recently completed her sophomore soccer season at the University of Cincinnati, was seen hanging onto a boat’s swim platform before disappearing into the water on Saturday afternoon, the department said.

She was not wearing a life jacket at the time. Additional details about her death were not immediately available.

In a statement, the university remembered her as a standout student who achieved a 4.0 GPA in multiple semesters.

"Ally was such a pillar of everything that’s right about our program,” the soccer team’s head coach, Neil Stafford, said. “A great student, gritty and resilient player and a phenomenal human being — this is an immeasurable and unspeakable loss.”