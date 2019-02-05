Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 5, 2019, 5:05 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 5, 2019, 6:50 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A North Carolina man was arrested after a college student came home to her off-campus apartment to find him hiding in her closet and wearing her clothes, police said.

Andrew Clyde Swofford, 30, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon near the Summit at The Edge apartments in Greensboro after the 20-year-old woman called 911 to report the spooky incident.

Andrew Swofford was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering after a college student found him in the closet of her off-campus apartment in Greensboro, North Carolina. Guilford County Jail

The woman, who attends the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, said she and her roommates initially thought a ghost had taken up residence in their apartment after she noticed her clothes disappearing from her closet and handprints on the bathroom wall, according to WTVD.

On Saturday, however, the woman realized it wasn't a supernatural spirit in her apartment after all, but a stranger.

The woman said she left her apartment Saturday morning and when she came home around lunchtime, she heard strange noises in her closet, Greensboro Police Department spokesman Ronald Glenn said.

When she checked inside, she noticed her clothes were disheveled and a few items were missing, Glenn said. She then noticed Swofford hiding in the closet wearing some of her clothes.

"I just hear rattling in my closet," she told WTVD. "It sounded like a raccoon in my closet. I'm like, 'Who's there?' And somebody answers me. He's like, 'Oh my name is Drew.'"

The woman called her boyfriend, who showed up to the apartment and made Swofford leave, Glenn said.

Police said they are not sure how Swofford got into the woman's apartment — there was no sign of forced entry.

According to a website for the Summit at The Edge, it's located near the University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus and provides housing for students who attend the school as well as other nearby colleges and universities. A request for comment from the apartment's corporate office was not immediately returned.

A spokesperson for the university said they have been in contact with the woman "and offered any and all support resources we have."

Swofford was arrested near the apartment building a short time after the incident and booked into the Guilford County Jail on misdemeanor breaking and entering, according to police. Jail records show that Swofford is still in jail on a $26,600 bond.