Colorado abolishes the death penalty

Colorado abolished the death penalty on Monday, making it the 22nd state to do away with capital punishment since it was reinstated in 1976.
Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill banning the ultimate punishment, SB20-100, and commuted the death sentences of three "despicable and guilty individuals" in hopes of "moving forward."
“Commutations are typically granted to reflect evidence of extraordinary change in the offender. That is not why I am commuting these sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Rather, the commutations of these despicable and guilty individuals are consistent with the abolition of the death penalty in the State of Colorado, and consistent with the recognition that the death penalty cannot be, and never has been, administered equitably in the State of Colorado,” Polis said in a prepared statement.
“While I understand that some victims agree with my decision and others disagree, I hope this decision provides clarity and certainty for them moving forward. The decision to commute these sentences was made to reflect what is now Colorado law, and done after a thorough outreach process to the victims and their families."
Even though capital punishment had been the law in Colorado, the Rocky Mountain State has ranked at the very bottom of its use.
Colorado's last execution was in 1997, whenGary Lee Davis was given a lethal injection for kidnapping and murdering a 33-year-old woman.
Capital punishment had been briefly set aside nationally in the 1970s, then reinstated by the Supreme Court in 1976.
