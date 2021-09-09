The city of Loveland, Colorado, has agreed to a $3 million settlement over the violent arrest of a woman with dementia last year, the city said Wednesday.

"There is no excuse, under any circumstances, for what happened to Ms. Garner," Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer said in a statement announcing the settlement, which is yet to be finalized.

Karen Garner, 73 and walking home at the time, was forced to the ground and handcuffed by police June 26, 2020, after being stopped for allegedly trying to steal $13.88 worth of items from a Walmart.

She had a dislocated shoulder, fractured arm and sprained wrist after the incident, according to a lawsuit filed on her behalf.

Garner has dementia and sensory aphasia, which impairs her ability to verbally communicate and understand others' communications, her attorney has said. Garner forgot to pay for the items, which were retrieved by employees, according to the lawyer.

Garner's attorney, Sarah Schielke, called the incident a "horrific assault," and said that she was denied medical care for hours. The settlement will help pay for Garner's care, her family said.

"It's good to know that we can keep her in care and have her cared for, but there needs to be some change in this department," her daughter, Allisa Swartz, said at a news conference Wednesday. "I don't want to see this happen to anyone else's family again."

Although the civil lawsuit with Loveland is nearly settled, two former officers face criminal charges. "Both parties have agreed that settlement without the admission of liability prevents further litigation and is in the best interest of all involved," the city said in a statement Wednesday.

Two now-former Loveland police officers involved in the arrest, Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali, were criminally charged in May.

Hopp was charged with assault causing serious bodily injury, official misconduct and attempt to influence a public servant.

At a court hearing last month to weigh the evidence against him, his lawyer, Jonathan Datz, argued that Hopp’s supervisors determined his actions to be acceptable, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reported.

Jalali was charged with failure to report use of force, failure to intervene and official misconduct. Jalali has not commented publicly about the case.

Loveland City Manager Steve Adams said in a statement that the settlement agreement "does not upend the work we have left to do."

“We know we did not act in a manner that upholds the values, integrity, and policies of the City and police department, and we are taking the necessary steps to make sure these actions are never repeated," Adams said.

The announcement came a day after the death of 19-year-old, who was armed with a knife and in a reported mental health crisis when he was shot by a Loveland police officer last month.

Ticer, the police chief, has said that his officers underwent Alzheimer's awareness training and would undergo additional de-escalation training.

The police chief said Wednesday that changes have been made for faster review of instances when officers use force, and the department is working to expand a "mental health co-responder program" in which clinicians work with police on calls that involve people in crisis or who need help.