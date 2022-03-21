Colorado lays to rest first legally composted human remains

A funeral home on Sunday laid to rest Colorado's first legally composted human remains, less than a year after the state legalized the process as a greener alternative to cremation and traditional burial.

The weekend ceremony was to lay to rest the same person who was reported to be the first in the state to use the process of converting human bodies into soil, known as "natural reduction," according to The Natural Funeral, a Colorado funeral services provider.

The soil was spread by dozens of people at the newly-dedicated Colorado Burial Preserve, about 40 miles south of Colorado Springs. Before Sunday's ceremony, non-embalmed remains were often laid to rest in hand-dug graves set in a natural prairie landscape.

The remains of the first person to be composted were spread out in a ceremony in Fremont County, Colo., on March 20, 2022, after the process was made legal last year. KUSA

About six months ago, the remains of the first person in the state to choose natural reduction were placed in an air-filtered chamber with wood chips, alfalfa and straw and “a lot of microbial beings.” This began a natural digestion and conversion process that took six months, according to Seth Viddal, managing partner at The Natural Funeral.

One body makes about a pickup truck bed’s worth of soil, NBC News affiliate KUSA of Denver reported.

In May 2021 Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a bill legalizing natural reduction, which advocates in the state pitched as a more environmentally-friendly way to die.

The law "prohibits the soil of multiple people to be combined without their permission, for the soil to be used to grow food for human consumption or for it to be sold," according to KUSA.

The Natural Funeral said its process has “no appreciable carbon emissions or release of toxic fumes in contrast to flame cremation” and does not “take up any real estate as a conventional burial might.”

“We see Body Composting as the express lane for a body to rejoin the cycle of life,” they wrote.

Viddal said most interest in the process thus far came from the Denver and Boulder metro areas, but three of the fifteen remains interred in their facility came out of the state, the vast majority of which have not legalized the process.

Washington was the first state to legalize natural reduction.

The first Colorado family to use legal composting in the state chose to have their loved one's composted remains donated to the burial preserve. The Sunday ceremony was on the vernal equinox — one half year after the remains were first placed in the chamber on the autumnal equinox, Viddal said.

The Natural Funeral has since taken fifteen more remains for natural reduction and has expanded their capacity to 48 decomposition vessels.

"We are anticipating a lot of growth," Viddal said.

At a cost of $7,900, natural reduction is pricier than a typical Denver cremation, which runs between $3,000 to $5,000, KUSA reported.

“To distinguish this service from something like cremation, which is an instant service — the process in its entirety is just a few hours — whereas with body composting we have a four to six month managed biological process, so I'm not anticipating that natural reduction will ever equal the price of a flame cremation," Viddal said. "We hope the price will become a little bit more competitive."