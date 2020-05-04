Colorado man allegedly told FBI he made pipe bombs to fight home invasion

A Colorado man faces federal charges after authorities allegedly found him in possession of pipe bombs, which he said he planned to use against home intruders.
Bradley Bunn, 53, was charged with possession of illegal destructive devices over the weekend after two search warrants were executed at his home Saturday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.
FBI agents said they found four pipe bombs and two one-pound containers of .308 caliber cartridge reloading gunpowder, which can be used as a pipe bomb component, in Bunn’s vehicle.
A criminal complaint filed against Bunn said that he waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with FBI agents. Bunn told agents he wasn’t exactly sure what he used to make the bombs and couldn’t detail his technique, according to the complaint.
“Because I don’t know much about this stuff, I don’t exactly know what went into the device that I built,” Bunn said. “That’s the best that I can tell you.”
The 53-year-old man told agents he planned to use the bombs during a “hard entry,” or a home invasion, in the middle of the night, the complaint said. Bunn said intruders would “clump” together instead of spread out due to fear.
Agents found more pipe bomb components in the house, after Bunn acknowledged having a box of items he used to make the explosives, according to the complaint. The agents found galvanized steel pipes, end caps, shotgun primers, fuses, and several bottles of smokeless powder.
Bunn faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine if convicted. He had a virtual hearing Monday in which he was advised of his rights and the charges against him.
It is unclear whether Bunn has retained an attorney.