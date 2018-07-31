Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Colorado man defending his home from an intruder was shot and killed by police who mistook the man for the assailant, authorities said.

Police responded early Monday to a call made by a woman who said a man had broken into her home, according to the Aurora Police Department.

When an officer arrived, he heard a gunshot fired inside the residence. Once he entered the home, the officer found "a very chaotic and violent scene," according to the statement.

While inside, the officer saw the armed resident, who the officer then fatally shot. The officer then cleared the house in order to secure the scene.

The man shot by the officer was transported to a hospital where he died.

"This is a very heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved," Aurora Police Department Chief Nick Metz said in a statement.

The resident and the home intruder have not been identified by police.

During the confrontation with the home intruder, police said, an unidentified juvenile was seriously injured and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police officer has since been placed on administrative reassignment with pay while the shooting is investigated, according to the statement.